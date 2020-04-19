It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take Advantage of O2 Vape's Flash Sale and Blow Some Smoke

Elizabeth Henges
420 Sale | O2 Vape | Use code 30FOUR20
Tomorrow is 4/20, and you know every place that allows you to smoke something is going to have a sale for the big deal—especially since most of us are stuck in quarantine. With O2 Vape’s 420 sale, you can save big on some new vape pens and mods for the pens you already own.

I wish I could give some solid recommendations, but that would make it sound like I know what I’m talking about when it comes to vaping. The Vari-Vape 900 not only has a futuristic name, but looks the most like my vaping friend’s favorite portable pen, so I’m on the assumption that it’s a pretty good model to choose. With code 30FOUR20 at checkout, you can get it for $50. That’s not bad at all!

Just make sure to make your decisions quick, because this sale ends at midnight tomorrow!

