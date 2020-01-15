It's all consuming.
Take Advantage of JetBlue's Big Winter Sale, Flights Starting at $44 One-Way and $87 Roundtrip

Ana Suarez
JetBlue Winter Sale | Airfarewatchdog
Photo: Nick Morales (Unsplash)
Looking to GTFO and travel somewhere? Same. JetBlue also agrees. Take advantage of their Winter Sale and snag some great deals on one-way and roundtrip airfare. Right now, you can get one-way tickets starting at $44 and roundtrip flights starting at $86.

  • Travel Period: January 21 - March 31
  • Travel Days of the Week: Tuesdays, Wednesdays
  • Blackout Dates: February 18, 19

This sale isn’t going to last! Shop now until 11:59 EST On January 15 (today). So book your flight now and ask for the PTO later.

