Take Advantage of JetBlue's Big Winter Sale, Flights Starting at $44 One-Way and $87 Roundtrip

JetBlue Winter Sale Photo : Nick Morales ( Unsplash

JetBlue Winter Sale | Airfarewatchdog

Looking to GTFO and travel somewhere? Same. JetBlue also agrees. Take advantage of their Winter Sale and snag some great deals on one-way and roundtrip airfare. Right now, you can get one-way tickets starting at $ 44 and roundtrip flights starting at $86.

Travel Period : January 21 - March 31

: January 21 - March 31 Travel Days of the Week : Tuesdays, Wednesdays

: Tuesdays, Wednesdays Blackout Dates: February 18, 19

This sale isn’t going to last! Shop now until 11:59 EST On January 15 (today). So book your flight now and ask for the PTO later.