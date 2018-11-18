Graphic: Shep McAllister

GoPro has been taking a beating on Wall Street, but its cameras are still best-in-class. We haven’t seen any Black Friday deals on the high-end HERO7 Black just yet, but the HERO7 Silver and HERO7 White are already on sale for $70 and $20 off, respectively.



The Silver can capture 4K footage at 30 FPS (the Black bumps that up to 60), while the White maxes out at 1440p footage at 60 FPS. For more on the differences between the models to help you decide, check out Gizmodo’s coverage.