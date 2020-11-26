It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Take a Temperature With Ease With the iHealth Thermometer at 70% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Thermometer for Adults by iHealth | $15 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Thermometer for Adults by iHealth | $15 | Amazon

Using a digital thermometer has made it much easier for measuring someone’s temperature in recent times. With the iHealth variant, you can measure someone’s temperature by holding it 3cm away from them, and by reading the LCD screen, day or night, you will receive an accurate reading.

At $15 for Black Friday it’s a fantastic price, and as it comes with batteries, the iHealth Thermometer can be ready to use as soon as you take it out of the box.

