Take a Step Towards Adulthood and Save $41 on This Stainless Steel Starter Set

Pre-COVID were you the dinner party extraordinaire? Were you the one who hosted all the shindigs? Did you throw legendary Friendsgivings? Fingers crossed these things will happen again but going forward they might just all be on a smaller scale. With this beautiful silver deal from MorningSave, you can still safely have your eight-person supper club for just $39.

This set is also great for those going out on their own for the first time. I absolutely did not have a full matching set of utensils when I got my first place after college. Look, there’s nothing wrong with that but if you want to take a step towards adulting apparently this is important or so my mom said when she handed me a real hostess set. This Loring Collection is all sparkling stainless steel with eight pieces each of the usual salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, steak knives, teaspoons, and dinner spoons. Plus it comes with one tablespoon, a pierced tablespoon, and a cold meat fork. These never need polishing and are dishwasher safe. And who knows maybe you can will the social distancing away with purchasing a fancy modern dinner set for your next extravagant soiree.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.