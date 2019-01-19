Graphic: Shep McAllister

So, you want 2019 to be the year that switch to a standing desk. Congrats! Just don’t be too smug about it with your coworkers; it’s not a great look.



Anyway, depending on your budget and priorities, you’ve got three different options on sale today.

1) A standing desk converter that sits on your existing desk, and raises at will with the help of springs and struts. At $120 with promo code ERGONOMIC, this is your cheapest option.

2) An electric standing desk converter, which is essentially the same as the above, but it raises with the press of a button. I don’t personally think it’s worth the added cost ($200 with code ELECTRIC), but to each their own.

3) A real-ass standing desk that actually replaces your existing desk, and raises or lowers at will. At $300 with promo code DESK2019, this is one of the cheapest full standing desks we’ve ever seen, if you’re really ready to commit. Just note that it raises with a lever; it’s not electric.

So whichever you choose, you won’t have to commit to standing for eight hours a day; you can sit or stand at will, depending on how your legs are feeling. But again, please don’t be that guy.