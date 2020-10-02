Vote 2020 graphic
TechPower

Take a Stand Against Cable Clutter With $10 off the Anker PowerWave+ Qi Wireless Charging Pad

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Anker PowerWave+ Qi Wireless Charging Pad | $50 | Best Buy

Whether you’re running out of outlets or you just don’t want another thing to plug in, Anker’s got plenty of charging pads to cover all your multi-device needs. If, after a long day of doing your thing, you need to give your phone and Apple Watch a boost, the PowerWave+ wireless charging pad will do the trick. It has a pad for one smartphone, plus a dedicated stand for your Watch. Normally it’s $60, but Best Buy has it for $10 off right now, so snag it while you can.

