Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gerber, which is decidedly not a baby food brand in this context, makes some really great knives, and several of them are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The light and compact Paraframe Mini is an absolute no brainer for your everyday carry at just $6, or you can get a serrated alternative for $1 more.

For the more outdoorsy among you, there’s also a Gerber Remix tactical knife for $21, a Bear Grylls Ultimate Knife for $27, and a hunting knife for $34.

In most cases, these are all-time low prices, and those that aren’t are within a buck or two of their previous best deal. Just remember that like all Gold Boxes though, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.