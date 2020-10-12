Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Bring Movie Night Home With up to 34% off Anker Projectors

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
430
Save
Up to 34% off Anker Projectors | Amazon
Up to 34% off Anker Projectors | Amazon
Image: Anker
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Up to 34% off Anker Projectors | Amazon

Maybe quarantine has shown you that your TV just isn’t cutting it anymore. Or maybe you’d just rather have a tiny lil projector that’ll bounce with you from room to room for all the streaming you’re doing these days. Today, you can grab a few of Anker’s projectors for a solid discount.

Advertisement

The Nebula Apollo is a mini projector that’ll fit as snugly in your bag as it does on your shelf. Right now it’s $105 off, bringing the price down to $245. With a resolution of 854 x 480, the picture won’t be super great, but that should be fine if you’re just binging New Girl or getting through your YouTube queue.

Advertisement

If you want a mini projector with better resolution, the Nebula Capsule II is down from $580 to $400, and boasts a 720p resolution. Still not the best you could get, but for the price you’re getting a portable projector that, once going out is safe again, you can plop in a bag and take with you on a trip. You could also grab the original Nebula for $330, saving you $130.

G/O Media may get a commission
Monday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Wayfair Wall Art Sale, iPad Mini, Poo-Pourii, Anker Nebula Projector, Logitech Gaming Headset, and More
Anker Nebula Apollo Projector
Anker Nebula Apollo Projector

If you’ve got a bit of cash to spend and you’re looking to flesh out your new home theater, there’s the Nebula Cosmos Max, the company’s 4k projector. Unfortunately, even with a $610 discount, you’ll still have to shell out nearly $1,200.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Wayfair Wall Art Sale, iPad Mini, Poo-Pourii, Anker Nebula Projector, Logitech Gaming Headset, and More

Recite the Tidus Laugh on the Go in This Final Fantasy X + X-2 Double Pack, Now $15 off for Nintendo Switch

Can an Ultrawide Replace Your Dual Monitors?

This HD Webcam Has an Average Rating of Five Stars And You Can Get it For $18 With Promo Code