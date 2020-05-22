It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

Take a Peek at a Pair of Ray Ban or Oakley Glasses for 20% off at GlassesUSA

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsGlassesUSA Deals
502
Save
20% off Select Glasses, Sunglasses, and Prescription Sunglasses | GlassesUSA
20% off Select Glasses, Sunglasses, and Prescription Sunglasses | GlassesUSA
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

20% off Select Glasses, Sunglasses, and Prescription Sunglasses | GlassesUSA

The right pair of glasses can add a nice bit of flair to your outfit, and make you look as spiffy as you feel when you toss them on. It can be hard to find a pair that doesn’t make you revert to the days of school picture days when you didn’t want anyone to look at your goofy last-minute haircut. Now’s a good time to start looking, though, since GlassesUSA is offering 20% off select prescription glasses and sunglasses, as well as regular sunglasses, using the code KINJABRANDS20.

Advertisement

There’s plenty of options to choose from, including several designer brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley, and others including Gucci, Versace, Tom Ford, and Armani. If none of those look like a good fit, you can also get 65% off in-house eyeglasses and sunglasses using the code KINJA65.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Hipstik Legwear Rolls Down Prices Not Waistbands

Get Six Stainless Steel Cuisinart Pots and Pans for $179

Ask Mechanic Shop Femme: How Do I Save Money at the Pump and Should I Buy 'Better' Gas?

Manage Your Stress Better With B2G1 Free Speks