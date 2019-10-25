It's all consuming.
Take a Much Needed Nap In the Bath With This $13 Pillow

Ana Suarez
GORILLA GRIP Original Spa Bath Pillow | $13 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
I am a firm believer that if you’re not napping when in the bathtub, you’re doing life wrong. If I am ever even slightly horizontal, I can sleep. But, it can be a little uncomfortable trying to nap with the hard porcelain of a tub behind your neck and head. Make things extra nap-worthy and luxurious when you get a GORILLA GRIP Original Spa Bath Pillow for $13. It has seven suction cups to keep it in place, so you won’t be slipping during your nap.

