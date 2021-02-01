It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take a Look at This 85" 4K TV from Samsung, It's $400 off Right Now

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Samsung 85" UHD TU-8000 4K TV | $1,600 | Amazon
Samsung 85" UHD TU-8000 4K TV | $1,600 | Amazon
Samsung 85" UHD TU-8000 4K TV | $1,600 | Samsung
Image: Samsung
Samsung 85" UHD TU-8000 4K TV | $1,600 | Amazon

Samsung 85" UHD TU-8000 4K TV | $1,600 | Samsung

The Super Bowl is quickly approaching, and with it come concerns of how you’re going to get a good view of the big game. If your current TV isn’t cutting it, or you’re looking to grab your first big TV, a deal comes in handy. Right now, Samsung’s 85" UHD 4K TV is down from $2,000 to $1,600 on Amazon and at Samsung, saving you $400 on a hefty screen with plenty of pixels for maximum viewing.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

