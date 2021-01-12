Take a Load Off With CBD Bath Bombs From Sunday Scaries

CBD Bath Bombs Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

CBD Bath Bombs | $11 | Sunday Scaries



So. The first couple of weeks of 2021 have been chaotic none the less. Between the storming of the Capitol (which hasn’t been seized since 1812!) and everything else, we all collectively need to take a chill pill. That’s where Sunday Scaries CBD b ath b ombs come in. For only $11, or $9 if you sign up for a monthly subscription, you can get three bath bombs (orange, lavender , and lemon) with a couple of Mgs of isolated CBD to calm your body after a long day of doomscrolling and WFH. Nothing else to say. Let’s not stress ourselves out too much in 2021, huh?