Take a Load Off With CBD Bath Bombs From Sunday Scaries

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

CBD Bath Bombs | $11 | Sunday Scaries

So. The first couple of weeks of 2021 have been chaotic none the less. Between the storming of the Capitol (which hasn’t been seized since 1812!) and everything else, we all collectively need to take a chill pill. That’s where Sunday Scaries CBD bath bombs come in. For only $11, or $9 if you sign up for a monthly subscription, you can get three bath bombs (orange, lavender, and lemon) with a couple of Mgs of isolated CBD to calm your body after a long day of doomscrolling and WFH. Nothing else to say. Let’s not stress ourselves out too much in 2021, huh?

Ignacia

