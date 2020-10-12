Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
Take a Load Off: Eufy's Robovac 15C Is $75 Off

Quentyn Kennemer
 and Jordan McMahon
Eufy RoboVac 15C | $115 | Newegg
Who has time to sweep with all the kids home? Especially when they’re running around the house, tracking in dirt from the outside, spilling Cheerios, and frightening the family dog into shedding record amounts of fur. Just let a robot help you out. Eufy RoboVacs are a great alternative to Roomba, and the RoboVac 15C is well fit for the job, especially at today’s price. It falls all the way to $115 on Newegg.

That’s about $75 in savings for a little helper with powerful 2,000-Pa suction capabilities, one of the strongest available in its lineup. It’ll clean anything from hardwood floors to most carpet, has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and it can go up to 100 minutes before needing a charge or bin dump.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon in May 2020 and updated with new information by Quentyn Kennemer on 10/12/2020.

