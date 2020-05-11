It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take a Load Off: Eufy Robovacs Are 30% Off

Quentyn Kennemer
Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX | $200 | Amazon Eufy RoboVac 11S | $160 | Amazon
Who has time to sweep with all the kids home? Especially when they’re running around the house, tracking in dirt from the outside, spilling cheerios, and frightening the family dog into shedding record amounts of fur. Just let a robot help you out. Eufy RoboVacs are a great alternative to Roomba, and they’re 30% off today. Your picks: The RoboVac 15C Max for $200, and the RoboVac 11S for $160.

