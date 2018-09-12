Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of Char-Griller’s Acorn Kamado grills, but if you’re only cooking for a small group, or want a portable version for tailgate, the Jr. version is down to $109 right now, the best price we’ve seen in over a year.



With roughly half the cooking area of its bigger brother, this isn’t well suited for a massive backyard barbecue, but portable grills have their place. Temperature control is handled via two different dampers, and you can use this for everything from slow smoking to quickly searing steaks.



For comparison’s sake, this has slightly more cooking space (153 square inches vs. 133) than the small Big Green Egg grill, which costs a whopping $569. Most reviewers say it’s just as good, or at least close enough that it’d be tough to justify the 5x price disparity.