Take a Deep Breath and Swallow This Deal Whole. Kirby Star Allies Is $45.

Kirby Star Allies Screenshot : Nintendo

Kirby Star Allies | $45 | Best Buy

It’s Kirby! Masahiro Sakurai’s very own affront to God! Or, perhaps Kirby is God himself. We know he is canonically the most powerful character in Super Smash Brothers or any Nintendo franchise. And here he is in Kirby Star Allies showing off his power again by taking hold of three “friends” and having them answer his every beck and call. Though, those three can actually even be real friends of yours in the all new four play er co-op. Kirby Star Allies is down to $45 at Best Buy.