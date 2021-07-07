It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Take a Deep Breath and Swallow This Deal Whole. Kirby Star Allies Is $45.

Pick up this little pink ball's latest entry for the Nintendo Switch

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Save
Alerts
Kirby Star Allies | $45 | Best Buy
Kirby Star Allies | $45 | Best Buy
Screenshot: Nintendo
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Kirby Star Allies | $45 | Best Buy

It’s Kirby! Masahiro Sakurai’s very own affront to God! Or, perhaps Kirby is God himself. We know he is canonically the most powerful character in Super Smash Brothers or any Nintendo franchise. And here he is in Kirby Star Allies showing off his power again by taking hold of three “friends” and having them answer his every beck and call. Though, those three can actually even be real friends of yours in the all new four player co-op. Kirby Star Allies is down to $45 at Best Buy.

Advertisement
Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech