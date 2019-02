Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

I’ll be the first to admit, I’m pretty bad at Smash. And if you’re like me and you need a break from the constant fear of falling into a hole, pick up the $20 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game for the Nintendo Switch, $10 less than on Amazon. (It’d go great with a fancy Pro Controller, FYI.)