It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeHome Goods

Take a Break and Kick Back When You Flip on This Essential Oil Diffuser for Just $15

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
142
Save
Essential Oil Diffuser | $15 | Amazon Gold Box
Essential Oil Diffuser | $15 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Essential Oil Diffuser | $15 | Amazon Gold Box

You’ve probably heard of the benefits of aromatherapy or oil therapy. It’s an easy and holistic way to ease the body, mind, and soul. Today you can get in touch with your spirit and relax with this essential oil discussed for 19% off in this lightning deal.

Advertisement

Tensewell’s oil diffuser packs a punch for its size and will give up to ten hours of glorious unwinding vibes and smells. There are also seven different lights calming lights to rotate through with optional timer settings. It’s got automatic shut off so no worries on accidentally leaving it on. Despite the power and range of this diffuser it’s pretty compact which makes it easy move if you want to relocate it to another room for ultimate tranquility. Easy to operate and you’ll get a one year warranty. 

This is a lightning deal so it will only run for four more hours or until it runs out. Free shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

With 50% off, Dad Won't Be Mad if This Black & Decker Cordless Drill Set Arrives a Day Late

The Ryzen 7 3700X is Still One of the Best CPUs Money Can Buy, Down to $275 at Newegg

This Geriatric Pupper Pillow Is for Your Oldest but Bestest Friend

Pleasure Yourself and Someone Else With an Ella Paradis Sex Toy Bundle