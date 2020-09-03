ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Take a Bath With Your Good Friend Geralt for 26% Less Today

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
511
1
Save
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Geralt in Bath Statuette | $59 | Amazon
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Geralt in Bath Statuette | $59 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Geralt in Bath Statuette | $59 | Amazon

Sometimes all you need are some candles, a rubber ducky, and a wooden barrel full of steaming hot water to take the edge off after a long day fending off berserkers. Geralt knows this. And if you’ve played The Witcher games (or seen the Netflix series), you probably know this, too. Last spring, Dark Horse sprung upon us an incredibly detailed recreation of the Geralt bathtub scene from The Witcher III: Wild Hunt based, and I shit you not, on “an in-game scene turned internet Meme,” according to the Amazon listing.

Advertisement

Did we ask for this? Yes. Did we deserve it? Also yes. Is Meme a proper noun now? I don’t know, but you can buy your own bathtub Geralt for 26% off the list price, down from $80, for a limited time only. And if that’s too much to spend on an ironic trinket to stick on your desk that’ll garner a chuckle here and there, maybe the real bathtub Geralt was the friends we made along the way.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals

The OnePlus 7T Is a Powerful Smartphone That's Just $400 Today

Name a More Iconic Duo Than This Mandalorian Baby Yoda Funko Pop Replica, Now 24% Off

Monday's Best Deals: Razer Gold Box, AuKing Mini Projector, Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection, 2000A Jump Starter, WFH Wine, KN95 Masks, Ulta Beauty Sale, and More