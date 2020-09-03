Take a Bath With Your Good Friend Geralt for 26% Less Today

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Geralt in Bath Statuette Graphic : Gabe Carey

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Geralt in Bath Statuette | $59 | Amazon

Sometimes all you need are some candles, a rubber ducky, and a wooden barrel full of steaming hot water to take the edge off after a long day fending off berserkers. Geralt knows this. And if you’ve played The Witcher games (or seen the Netflix series), you probably know this, too. Last spring, Dark Horse sprung upon us an incredibly detailed recreation of the Geralt bathtub scene from The Witcher III: Wild Hunt based, and I shit you not, on “an in-game scene turned internet Meme,” according to the Amazon listing.

Did we ask for this? Yes. Did we deserve it? Also yes. Is Meme a proper noun now? I don’t know, but you can buy your own bathtub Geralt for 26% off the list price, down from $80, for a limited time only. And if that’s too much to spend on an ironic trinket to stick on your desk that’ll garner a chuckle here and there, maybe the real bathtub Geralt was the friends we made along the way.