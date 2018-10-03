Image: Apple Vacations

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Simply put, Hawaii is the freakin’ best. And it’s cheaper than you might expect with this vacation package from Apple Vacations, in partnership with Travelzoo. The cheapest deal starts at $869 with a five-night stay at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort with airfare out of Seattle.



Note: Link not working? Try pausing your adblocker.

Prices vary by date and departure airport, but start at just $869 and include roundtrip airfare and your hotel stay. With some patience and flexibility with the dates there’s a strong deal out of most major airports. And while Waikiki is a good place to stay close to the action, it’s worth remembering that you’re just a 20-minute car ride away from bigger and better beaches.