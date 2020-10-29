Take $90 off Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones and Get That Boost for Your Next Jog

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones Photo : Sheilah Villari

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones | $160 | Best Buy



I have many friends that swear by Beats. And I get it. T heir products are beautifully designed, powerful, and produce so of the most pristine sound. Best Buy is sneaking out some Black Friday deals now and these Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones are among them. They are 36% off in this sale .

Advertisement

The Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to be secure and comfortable. They’re sweat and water resistance so they can handle the most intense workouts. Each earbud has volume and track controls to perfect the most balanced sound. You’ll get up to 9 hours of playtime on one charge . With the case, you can add another 24 hours. And with just a quick 5-minute charge you’ll have almost 2 hours of listening pleasure in case you are in a rush. It pairs easily via Bluetooth and you can take calls from either earbud. The Beats team worked with athletes to develop a tough and formfitting earbud that will go the distance during training sessions or marathon runs. If durability and power are your dealbreakers the Powerbeats Pro earphones are for you. T he black, red, and yellow colors are the ones currently on sale.

This item ships for free.