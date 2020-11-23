It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Take 80% off Charter Club's Cozy Throws and Warm up for Just $10

Charter Club Cozy Throw | $10 | Macy’s
Charter Club Cozy Throw | $10 | Macy’s
Holiday 2020
Charter Club Cozy Throw | $10 | Macy’s

This is the time of year where the throw blanket rules. It makes a great addition to any room and is kind of the perfect gift for those who just don’t know what to get. Charter Club’s Cozy Throws are 80% off right now in this amazing holiday sale from Macy’s.

There are 15 styles and colors available so you’re sure to find one that perfectly fits in with your decor or that of a loved one. These are soft and plush and can add a touch of whimsy depending on the pattern you choose. But they will definitely warm you up on a chilly sofa or if you’re in a drafty guest room. These are pretty sizable at 50" x 70", are made of polyester, and can be washed in the machine.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

