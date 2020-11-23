Take 80% off Charter Club's Cozy Throws and Warm up for Just $10

Charter Club Cozy Throw Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Charter Club Cozy Throw | $10 | Macy’s



This is the time of year where the throw blanket rules. It makes a great addition to any room and is kind of the perfect gift for those who just don’t know what to get. Charter Club’s Cozy Throws are 80% off right now in this amazing holiday sale from Ma cy’s.

Advertisement

There are 15 styles and colors available so you’re sure to find one that perfectly fits in with your decor or that of a loved one. These are soft and plush and can add a touch of whimsy depending on the pattern you choose. But they will definitely warm you up on a chilly sofa or if you’re in a drafty guest room. These are pretty sizable at 50" x 70", are made of po lyester, and can be washed in the machine.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.