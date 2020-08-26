It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take $70 off Sony's WH-XB900N Noise-Canceling Headphones in This Limited Time Deal

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Sony WH-XB900N Noise-Canceling Headphones | $178 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Sony is king when it comes to noise-canceling headphones, everything else is measured against them. The WH-XB900N Headphones are $70 off in this limited-time deal. This is still a great value given what the price is.

Happy customers have noted how comfortable they are and they better be because if you wanted you could get thirty hours of straight listening pleasure out of these. It’s not just music that’s crisp and clear but your calls as well. Easy and convenient handsfree calling is a dream when you’re active. The advanced Bluetooth tech lets you pair seamlessly in seconds with your phone. The touch sensor controls do take some getting used to and I really had to train myself when I tested a pair of these. I accidentally hung up on my mom a few times. 100% user error because that sensor does exactly what it’s supposed to without much effort which is awesome just know it’s sensitive. Connect these with Alexa or your voice assistant too to make life easier. I know this price seems steep but this is a good deal for the best wireless headphone on the market.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

