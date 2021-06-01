Take $7 off These Charming Glass Coffee Mugs and Brighten Your Morning Brew

Double Wall Insulated Glass Mugs | $17 | Amazon



If you read my piece on great indie coffee companies to support, you might have upgraded your java maker. Well, now it’s time to revamp those coffee cups. You can grab these two double-wall thermal mugs that are visually pleasing and keep your joe at the perfect temperature for just $17 today.

Advertisement

The type of glass these are made from use incredibly durable elements and keep warm beverages heated longer. And there’s no need to worry able a hot handle; they designed that right out of these. It’s actually not too hot to handle. The glass is gorgeous, making these an excellent housewarming gift or present for an espresso aficionado. They are dishwasher safe, and if you prefer the microwave to the kettle, no worries, they’re safe there too.

Free two-day shipping for all Prime members.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari in November 2020 and updated with new information on 6/1/2021.