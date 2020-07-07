It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take 68% off This French Press Travel Cup for Freshly Brewed Coffee Anywhere You Go

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Coffee Press Travel Cup | $8 | SideDeal
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

If you’re into a warm cup of coffee in the morning this might be the deal for you. This stainless steel travel mug is just $8 and will keep your hot beverages pipping for up to eight hours.

The actual crowing feature here is that it’s also a French press. So just toss your coffee grounds of tea leaves in, add hot water, figure your optimal brewing time, plunge it all down, and enjoy. And remember if you need help picking out coffee we’ve got you covered. Easy to clean, easy to use, and all at an extremely reasonable price.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Sheilah Villari

