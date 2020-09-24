Take 66% off This Kneading and Heating Wonder Massager From Vivaspa

Kneading and Heating Massager KINJAFS Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re like me and miss your neighborhood spa this might be the deal for you. I’m just still not sure about going in even though they are doing everything correctly to be sanitary post shut down. Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days and with my local massager place still closed I’ve resorted to heating pads and stretching. This Vivaspa neck and shoulder massager might just be the answer if you aren’t quite ready to return to your usual spot. Today take 66% off this kneading and heating wonder.



This massage packs a punch with multiple modes for shiatsu level kneading and heating. But it’s not just the neck area it can help with, the back, waist, hips, legs, and feet are all able to get relief too. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you just adjust his to where you want it. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment.

