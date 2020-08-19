Take $60 off the Tarah Wireless In-Ear Headphones and Let Them Be Your Next Workout Buddy

Tarah Wireless In-Ear Headphones Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had a love-hate relationship with earbuds while working out and had ofter opted for in-ear headphones like this. The last thing you want to have happen is one of these little buds pop out while you’re running outside as most of us are still exiled from our gyms. Today from these Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Jaybird for $60 off their original price.

The Tarahs (as these are called) are not only sweat-proof but the earbuds have a soft gel that keeps them secure during even the fiercest of fitness sessions. A side from comfort play time is the second most important feature to me and you’ll get up to eight hours with a single charge, so they’re sure to be on your side all day. But they do fast charge, so you’ll get at least one hour off of just ten minutes. With one-touch easily switch over to calls to handle business on the go. Customize your listening experience through the Jaybird app and pair it quickly with Bluetooth . Only the black metallic color is 60% off but the blue and white color are also on sale just not at as deep a discount.

