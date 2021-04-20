Take 60% off Aukey's Sleek and Comfortable EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds the Rest of the Week

Aukey EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds KOROZKE8 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Aukey EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds | $20 | Amazon | Use Code KOROZKE8



Aukey continues to make really affordable and quality products. The stands out for me are the earbuds. After testing many, it really comes down to preference and need . The Aukey EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds are sleek, compact, and comfortable. These are ideal for workouts and travel. Use the code KOROZKE8 and save 60 %. This deal will run until April 25 .

Advertisement

As I mentioned, these a designed for comfort and long wear. A ll sounds are full, smooth, and clear no matter where you are. The EP-T10s are petite, ergonomic, and waterproof, so perfect for long-haul runs or training sessions. These pair quickly and easily with your phone or Bluetooth device. The side of both earbuds is touch-sensitive and makes life a lot simpler once you figure out how many taps for each function. There’s always a bit of a learning curve. My favorite feature is that these have excellent n oise isolation, even given how lightweight they are. You’ll get about seven hours off of one charge, but the case will get you around twenty-eight hours before you need to re-up power. And don’t worry about these falling out of the case or not charging; the super strong magnets hold them in place.

These will ship free for Prime members.