Take $6 off the Most Adorable Black Panther Statue That's Ever Existed

Sheilah Villari
Marvel Animated Black Panther Statue | $34 | Amazon
Marvel Animated Black Panther Statue | $34 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Marvel Animated Black Panther Statue | $34 | Amazon

I am a huge fan of Skottie Young. I have consistently purchased his work over the years, especially his beautiful variant cover art. This absolutely adorable Black Panther figure is modeled after his Black Panther Vol. 6 #1 cover. Somehow Skottie has turned tough T’Challa into a cuddly kitten and we love it.

This statue stands four inches high and was sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. It’s officially licensed by Marvel. The puurrrfect gift to give a pal warm Wakanda vibes and bring honor to their home.

Free shipping on this for one-week delivery.

