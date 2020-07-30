Take $6 off the Most Adorable Black Panther Statue That's Ever Existed

Marvel Animated Black Panther Statue Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Marvel Animated Black Panther Statue | $34 | Amazon



I am a huge fan of Sk ottie Young. I have consistently purchased his work over the years, especially his beautiful variant cover art. This absolutely adorable Black Panther figure is modeled after his Black Panther Vol. 6 #1 cover. Somehow Skottie has turned tough T’Challa into a cuddly kitten and we love it .

This statue stands four inches high and was sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. It’s officially licensed by Ma rvel. The puurrrfect gift to give a pal warm Wakanda vibes and bring honor to t heir home.

Free shipping on this for one-week delivery.