Take 55% off This Martha Stewart Down Comforter and Rest Easy Every Night

Created exclusively for Macy’s and cozy in every way

Sheilah Villari
Martha Stewart Down Comforter | $61 | Macy’s | Use Code FOURTH
Martha Stewart Down Comforter | $61 | Macy’s | Use Code FOURTH

Get one of Martha Stewart’s reversible down comforters for just $61 right now. They come in a variety of sizes and four different colors; all are 55% off. These are a quality way to refresh a room and give it a new life. They are made of lightweight, hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill so that you can use them all year long. They were created exclusively for Macy’s and are easy to take care of as they’re machine washable. Soft, comfortable, and a great value for an easy upgrade.

These will ship free, and the deal runs until July 5.

