Take 55% off of This Exclusive Blendtec Blender Bundle

Blendtec Blender With Blendfresh Powder KINJAFS

Blendtec Blender With Blendfresh Powder | $229 | MorningSave | Use Code KINJAFS



If you’ve been one of the more motivated quarantine people and overhauled your diet and exercise plan or if you long to do so still, this is a deal for you. This blender bundle from Blentec could be just the thing you need to jump-start a whole new routine. Take $276 off today and grab the Total Blender with a full bag of Blendfresh power. You’ll also get free shipping with the code KINJAFS and a coupon for 20% off of anything at blendfresh.com.

This ten-speed durable and beautifully designed blender is easy to use and clean. There are preprogrammed buttons to help with smoothies, batters, soups, juices, and crushing ice. But it’s not all healthy fun and games, treat yourself a little to that ice cream setting too. Blendtec is a quality product and will have no problem pulverizing fruits and veggies for whole juices. The jar is BPA-free and clearly marked to aid in getting the right measurements no matter what you’re mixing. You’ll get twenty servings out of that Blendfresh powder bag and if you love it your coupon for their website is good until the end of the year. MorningSave is the only place that you will find this bundle.

At checkout select the regular $8 flat shipping rate then click for a ‘Coupon Code.’ Now put in the KINJAFS to take off the shipped price. This coupon code will expire next Wednesday.