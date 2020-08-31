Take 50% off Ulta's Best Sellers on the First Day of Their Month Long Sale

21 Days of Beauty Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

21 Days of Beauty Sale | Ulta



Welcome to week one of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale. With its true kick off today, you’ll see deep discounts all week on fan favorites from the company. Each day they will release five products from their best selling beauty lines. Diamond and Platinum members will get a deal just for them, it’s MAC lipsticks ($28) this morning. All these deals are online exclusives and only last the day of and if today is any indicator I think there are some great sales on the horizon.

Advertisement

If you have great brows you’re winning, I love big bold eyebrows like Elizabeth Taylor had back in the day. As we are trending back to a thicker more natural brow you might need a little help and that’s ok, Grande Cosmetics is here for you. Grab their GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum today for $35 and get growing.

Advertisement

Dermalogica is absolutely one of the best when it comes to skincare. This Rapid Reveal Peel ($43) is for those still skittish about hitting the spa or salon. Renew your skin make you pores microscopic with this at-home peel. This superpowered exfoliant lets you achieve that gorgeous glass skin complexion that’s the all rage in Japapense beauty. Reduce fine lines and firm up tired skin. You’ve probably been under some stress the last few months so you’ve earned so pristine pampering.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again please wash your blenders regularly and replace them every three months. This five-ounce kit ($23) will help you do just that. I’ve found the charcoal blend of these cleansers really helps cut dirt and deep cleans them especially if you wear long haul formulas like my foundation. This kills 99.7% of germs for up to 24 hours after cleansing. The charcoal is mixed with palm oils, aloe, and coconut oil to keep your tools soft and intact for multiple uses post cleanings.

Advertisement

These deals are for today only unless you are a Diamond and Platinum member. You’ll get these deals until September 19 and free shipping. Free shipping on orders over $35 for everyone else.