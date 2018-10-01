The Columbia Wilderness Jacket is REI Outlet’s Deal of the Day, so you can snag one for just $70. It features their omni-heat technology which helps to retain heat without turning you into a walking sweat lodge. It’s lightweight and 100% polyester, with zipped hand pockets and a zipped front chest pocket, and is available in two colors, carbon and cypress. Men’s version only.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Take 50% Off The Columbia Wilderness Trail Jacket, Just In Time For Fall Hiking
The Columbia Wilderness Jacket is REI Outlet’s Deal of the Day, so you can snag one for just $70. It features their omni-heat technology which helps to retain heat without turning you into a walking sweat lodge. It’s lightweight and 100% polyester, with zipped hand pockets and a zipped front chest pocket, and is available in two colors, carbon and cypress. Men’s version only.