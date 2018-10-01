Image: Zach Custer (REI Outlet)

The Columbia Wilderness Jacket is REI Outlet’s Deal of the Day, so you can snag one for just $70. It features their omni-heat technology which helps to retain heat without turning you into a walking sweat lodge. It’s lightweight and 100% polyester, with zipped hand pockets and a zipped front chest pocket, and is available in two colors, carbon and cypress. Men’s version only.

