Take 50% off the Brazen BRV-105, Your Next Shockproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

If you’re spending more time outdoors, you’re not alone. But there’s no reason that time in the great outdoors or lounging in your backyard needs to be in silence. Right now take 50% off Brazen’s BRV-105 and bring the tunes wherever you go.

This portable Bluetooth speaker packs some serious sound into such a small container. It’s waterproof so beach trips, poolside, rain on a hike, all ok for this little speaker. You’ll get up to eight hours of playtime while you’re on the go. The elastic strap and thread mount let you tack it to your bike or even on you while you’re on the move. This speaker is even shockproof so don’t fret if you happen to drop it, it was literally designed for that. There’s an internal speakerphone so you can even take calls hands-free wherever you are. It’s pairs easily with your phone and comes in four colors that will pop wherever you place it.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.