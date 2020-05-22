Take $50 off Beats Wireless Headphones Today

Beats Solo Pro ANC Headphones | $250 | Amazon

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds | $200 | Amazon

Looking for some new headphones? If you have a soft spot for Beats, you can save $50 on a pair of Solo Pro wireless on-ears with active noise cancellation and 22-hour battery life. Normally $300, Amazon lists it for $250 today. The Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds—featuring nine hours of runtime, IPX4 water resistance, and ear hooks for workouts— are also down to $200 after the discount.

Both these headphones use Apple’s patented H1 audio chip, the very same one you’ll find inside a pair of AirPods Pro. Paired with booming, bassy Beats drivers, you should be able to manage enjoyable sound from either pair.

