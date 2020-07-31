It's all consuming.
Gaming

Take $50 off America's Ass and the Rest of Steve Rogers Right Now

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Marvel Premier Collection: Endgame Captain America | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Handsome and noble Captain America. Make your home a little more patriotic with the fine fine ass of Steven Grant Rogers. Right now save $50 on this gorgeously produced recreation of him from Endgame. This was a limited run and is an official piece with a Certificate of authenticity. It was sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza and he stands twelve inches tall. It’s hand-numbered and comes in his own beautifully designed and protective box. Salute a true American hero no matter where you keep him.

Free shipping on this item and delivers within a week.

