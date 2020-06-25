It's all consuming.
Take 50% off Alternative Apparel's Colorful Pride Collection for the Next Three Days

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Photo: Alternative Apparel

Pride in NYC is one of my favorite events every June. I am a respectful straight and know it is in no way about me but understand my power as an ally. There’s nothing like supporting my LGBTQ pals with us all rocking the rainbow. Alternative Apparel wants to get you all geared up for Pride too no matter how you celebrate. Take 50% off their colorful collection, just use the code PRIDE50.

There are these two very cute rainbow options in a tee ($19) and tank ($14) depending on taste. But this is a sale also celebrating all the colors of the rainbow. Ok, all these tie-dye pieces are adorable and very trendy. Did I just say everyone was doing this is a cropped hoodie? Yes, and they have them in six colors for $32 with the discount. Don’t forget to top it all off with a classic pastel dad hat for $8 in this sale.

Free shipping on all orders over $65. Sale ends June 28.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

