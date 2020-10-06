Take $5 off Your First Box of Driftaway Coffee and Get Passage to Powerful Brew

Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Save $5 on Your First Box of Driftaway Coffee | $20 | Amazon
Image: Driftaway Coffee
I’m a sucker for clever and cute packing and Driftaway Coffee certainly has that in droves. I was sent a review box and was pleasantly surprised when what I saw in pictures actually translated in person. Beyond that, the coffee is really good. Fresh, bold, and flavorful. They’ve become one of my favorite brands. Save $5 on your first box and join in a java journey.

This is for a subscription but I know you’ll fall for this company too. Each box comes with four coffees from around the world at different roast levels. I loved the EAC blend from Ethiopia in my trial box. Each bag is four ounces, so sixteen total in a box. The whole bean bags are fresh and shipped right from Brooklyn. Each bag comes with a card on the history of the coffee: who grew it, where it came from, and how to get the most out of the brew. Just because we can’t travel doesn’t mean we can’t open our palates up to new experiences. In this sample box, you’ll receive bags from Africa, South America, and Central America. This box is a passport to the ultimate perk up.

