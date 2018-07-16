Graphic: Shep McAllister

One of our favorite recurring Amazon sales is back for Prime Day: $5 off any $20 book order with promo code PRIMEBOOKS18.



Just like previous, similar deals, this deal excludes Kindle titles and audiobooks, but if there are any commemorative coffee table-type books or collector’s editions that you’ve been eyeing, this is a great opportunity. Just choose carefully; you can only use the code once per Amazon account.

Advertisement

You can buy multiple books to meet the $20 threshold, but here are a few $20+ suggestions to get you started. Again, this works on any physical book Amazon sells (shipped and sold by Amazon directly), so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a use for it. Let us know in the comments what you got!