Take 45% off Tribit's FlyBuds 3 Wireless Earbuds for One Week

Tribit FlyBuds 3 Wireless Earbuds 45OFFTBBS3 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Tribit FlyBuds 3 Wireless Earbuds | $20 | Use Code 45OFFTBBS3



Starting today take a total of 45% off these brilliant little Tribit FlyBuds. Here’s all you need to do to get these savings: use the c oupon on the item’s page by clicking on it for 20% off, then use the code 45OFFTBBS3 at check out for an additional 25%. That brings the price on these down to just $20.

These buds run for about five hours on a full charge and the built-in battery on the case can recharge those twenty times before it needs more juice. These Bluetooth wireless buds have a built-in mic for calls and come with a few different eartips and earfins to ensure the perfect fit for hours of enjoyment . Don’t be afraid to work out with these either. Tribit guarantees they’ll stay in place even when running. They are waterproof so no worries if you get caught in a summer thunderstorm. Th ere’s one-button pairing so no fuse in connecting to your phone. Easy to operate on all levels.

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members. The code works until July 15.