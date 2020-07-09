Take 45% off Tribit's FlyBuds 3 Wireless Earbuds for One Week

Tribit FlyBuds 3 Wireless Earbuds | $20 | Use Code 45OFFTBBS3
Starting today take a total of 45% off these brilliant little Tribit FlyBuds. Here’s all you need to do to get these savings: use the coupon on the item’s page by clicking on it for 20% off, then use the code 45OFFTBBS3 at check out for an additional 25%. That brings the price on these down to just $20.
These buds run for about five hours on a full charge and the built-in battery on the case can recharge those twenty times before it needs more juice. These Bluetooth wireless buds have a built-in mic for calls and come with a few different eartips and earfins to ensure the perfect fit for hours of enjoyment. Don’t be afraid to work out with these either. Tribit guarantees they’ll stay in place even when running. They are waterproof so no worries if you get caught in a summer thunderstorm. There’s one-button pairing so no fuse in connecting to your phone. Easy to operate on all levels.
Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members. The code works until July 15.