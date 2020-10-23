Take 42% off This 8-Qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer From Bella Pro Series Today Only

Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Air Fryer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Air Fryer | $7 0 | Best Buy



Air Fryers are such a wild trend and just when I think it’s time has passed a deal like this pops up and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re in the hunt this Bella P ro Series model is $50 less today only at Best Buy.

This 8 -quart touchscreen air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crispy and evenly cooked. The heat tech also makes sure you aren’t wasting energy as it preheats much fast than other fryers and convection ovens on the market. Although it might seem small it can handle almost seven pounds of food at a time, so if you’re thinking of making a large friend chicken the Bella Pro can take it. There’s auto-shutoff after an hour so no fear about accidentally leaving it on. This fryer is easy to clean because the pan and tray can go in the dishwasher. It’s simple to program for frying, broiling, roasting, reheating, and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once get this appliance in your kitchen.

This item will ship for free.