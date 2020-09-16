It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take $41 off the ReadiVac Surge Canister and Never Miss a Spot High or Low Again

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
We cover our fair share of suckers here at Kinja, and they really run the gamut. So it’s nice to see one that can help with a variety of cleaning tasks. If your home is in need of a deep clean this high suction ReadiVac Surge Canister vacuum is just what you’ve asked for. Today it’s all yours for just $59.

This rolling ReadiVac is just that, ready to tackle everything from tile and hardwood to carpet and rugs. But the real feature of this powerful little vac is in the ability to get drapes and hard to reach areas dirt free. The low suction was designed just for curtains, blinds, upholstery, and lighter weight rugs. It can do all this because of the flexible hose but also the adjustable extension wand, floor nozzle, and crevice tools. It’s easy to move and carry in case you’ve got multiple floors. And the HEPA filter is what dust bunnies fear. This comes with additional disposable bags, is easy to empty, and you’ll get a ninety day warranty.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

