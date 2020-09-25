Take $40 off This D.VA Figma and Give a MEKA Member a Good Home

Good Smile Figma D.Va Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Good Smile Figma D.Va | $30 | Amazon



D.Va is without a doubt one of the most popular Overwatch characters. Hana Song has won the hearts of millions who play the game along with her mech . She has undoubtedly the best outfits, in fact, I was Cruiser D.Va for Halloween last year. But her classic cat suit is still her most iconic . Right now take $40 off this Good Smile Figma D.Va and let the South Korean cutie brighten your day.

The Good Smile Company has made a ton of quality and beautiful figures over the years, I’ve got a few of their Marvel ones. This figma of D. Va is no different. She’s six inches tall, comes with three face plates, and an alternate head part with her famous baseball hat. D. Va also has a few accessories as well: light gun, bubble gum bubble, soda can, and smartphone. The stand is included so you can make all kinds of poses. She’s flexible and her detail is impeccable for the size. She’s ready to mug for the camera which she loves to do after a hard-earned win.

