I love my fancy, new 11-inch iPad Pro and right now, you can take $40 off the 64GB Space Gray model on Amazon.

During Cyber Week, I picked up both the Pro and the regular 2018 iPad, and there was no question which had more power and a better screen.

While most people would be happy with the standard iPad, I couldn’t suffer through a non-laminated display. I’m also really excited to use it in tandem with the latest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient and easier to hold.