Take $40 off the Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker Right Now

Sheilah Villari
Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker | $60 | Best Buy 

I’m a big fan of these single-serve K-cup machines because I often make too much coffee and waist good grounds. As a coffee lover, something easy to get me going in the morning is welcome, especially when I’m already sleepy the easier to operate the better. This Keurig K-Mini Plus is $60 at Best Buy today, which is a savings of $40 off the usual price.

All four color options are on sale too, which is great if you’re trying to match it with over appliances or get it to blend into whatever is already on your counter. It’s slim so it won’t take up much space and it has it’s own K-pod storage of up to nine of the little java units. You can use any K-pods in this machine as long as they are the same size. Most travel mugs fit snug right up to the drip so if you’re on the move you’ll have fresh hot joe too.

Free two-day shipping on this item.

