It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take 40% off Besame's Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Lipsticks On the House ... Of Mouse

Sheilah Villari
90th Anniversary Mickey Lipsticks | $15 | Besame Cosmetics
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Besame has had some beautiful collaborations with Disney over the years and this tribute to the mouse of the house is no different. The two shades are inspired by the black and white art that brought the steamboat captain to life in the 1930s. It’s the perfect way to still feel apart of the Magic Kingdom while the parks are closed.

The black shade (Ink & Paint) is actually a blackberry color and berry flavored. This is a shade that works with your personal pH to give you a totally unique purple-ish shade. Mickey Red is a strawberry tone/flavor taken directly from the rascally rodent’s pants and shoes. Both are marked down to $15 from $24.

As always each tube is gorgeously constructed with art lifted right from the dawn of Disney. No code needed for the discounts. And there’s free shipping on all orders over $50.

