It's all consuming.
Take 36% off Agent Carter and Her Boyfriend in the Prime Exclusive Sale

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Captain America &amp; Peggy Carter Collectible | $32 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
This Marvel Legends set of Peggy Carter and Steve Rogers was a coveted favorite when it was released in conjunction with the first Captain America film. The 6-inch action figures and modeled after Hayley Atwell and Chris Evans and are perfection. As a Cap aficionado, this is my favorite of his movie looks. This deal is the perfect time to add this duo to your MCU collection, especially if you can save 36% on them. They come with switchable hands and 7 accessories for multiple poses. Their intricate detail reminds you of just how these heroes fell for each other. Grab them and start battling Red Skull right now.

The deal runs for the rest of the day and is exclusive to Prime members. They will also enjoy free shipping on this item.

Sheilah Villari

