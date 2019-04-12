Time to upgrade your watch with a new one from this TIMEX sale. Right now, you can save 35% on the brand’s Easy Reader collection and the Weekender line (the latter is one of our readers’ picks for best affordable watch). Use promo code EVERYDAY35 to score these timepieces at the discounted price, but watch out, this deal won’t last much longer.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Take 35% Off Reader Favorite Affordable Watches From TIMEX
Time to upgrade your watch with a new one from this TIMEX sale. Right now, you can save 35% on the brand’s Easy Reader collection and the Weekender line (the latter is one of our readers’ picks for best affordable watch). Use promo code EVERYDAY35 to score these timepieces at the discounted price, but watch out, this deal won’t last much longer.