Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Take 33% off This Elite Programmable Bread Maker and Let It Handle the Hard Work for Soft Dough

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
166
Save
Elite Gourmet Programmable Bread Maker | $50 | Amazon Gold Box
Elite Gourmet Programmable Bread Maker | $50 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Elite Gourmet Programmable Bread Maker | $50 | Amazon Gold Box

We’ve entered the cold months which means the holidays are on the way. In my family, fall and winter are for bread making at all gatherings and are even given as gifts. My aunt’s banana walnut bread was always the coveted item of the season. Save $25 on this Elite Gourmet Programmable Bread Maker and get to baking your own bread. If you can’t see those near and dear to you this year you can send them baked goods made with all the warm wishes and same sentiments as in person.

Advertisement

Making bread is a science and having a system that ensures you never fail is phenomenal. Let this breadmaker take out the guesswork as well as the kneading, rising, and baking for you. There are 3 different loaf settings for a 1-lb, 1.5-lb, or 2-lb with 19 programmed preset. This means a ton of different breads can be produced even pizza dough. This breadmaker will come in handy if you do a fair amount of cooking or baking because it frees up your oven for other tasty treats. And since you hold the power of the recipes making gluten-free goodies for those who are sensitive is an important feature. This maker comes with all you need to get started: a non-stick bread pan, measuring cup with a spoon, kneading blade, and a metal hook for lifting out the kneading blade. You’ll put Betty Crocker to shame in no time.

This item ships for free in one-day.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
Use the promo code 93XPW86
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save Space in Your Kitchen With an Over the Sink Dish Drying Rack, Only $30-$40 With 50% Off Promo Codes

Ensure a Secure, Private Internet: The Best VPN Deals of the Day

Grab Over 100 Doggie Poop Bags for Just $10 Right Now

Friday's Best Deals: New iPad Air, Minecraft on Switch, Ghost Paper Notebooks, Apple Watch Series 6, KitchenAid Dish Rack, Naipo Shiatsu Massager, and More