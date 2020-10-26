Take 33% off This Elite Programmable Bread Maker and Let It Handle the Hard Work for Soft Dough

Elite Gourmet Programmable Bread Maker | $50 | Amazon Gold Box
We’ve entered the cold months which means the holidays are on the way. In my family, fall and winter are for bread making at all gatherings and are even given as gifts. My aunt’s banana walnut bread was always the coveted item of the season. Save $25 on this Elite Gourmet Programmable Bread Maker and get to baking your own bread. If you can’t see those near and dear to you this year you can send them baked goods made with all the warm wishes and same sentiments as in person.
Making bread is a science and having a system that ensures you never fail is phenomenal. Let this breadmaker take out the guesswork as well as the kneading, rising, and baking for you. There are 3 different loaf settings for a 1-lb, 1.5-lb, or 2-lb with 19 programmed preset. This means a ton of different breads can be produced even pizza dough. This breadmaker will come in handy if you do a fair amount of cooking or baking because it frees up your oven for other tasty treats. And since you hold the power of the recipes making gluten-free goodies for those who are sensitive is an important feature. This maker comes with all you need to get started: a non-stick bread pan, measuring cup with a spoon, kneading blade, and a metal hook for lifting out the kneading blade. You’ll put Betty Crocker to shame in no time.
This item ships for free in one-day.