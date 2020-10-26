Take 33% off This Elite Programmable Bread Maker and Let It Handle the Hard Work for Soft Dough

Elite Gourmet Programmable Bread Maker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Elite Gourmet Programmable Bread Maker | $50 | Amazon Gold Box



We’ve entered the cold months which means the holidays are on the way . In my family, fall and winter are for bread making at all gatherings and are even given as gifts. My aunt’s banana walnut bread was always the coveted item of the season. Save $25 on this Elite Gourmet Programmable Bread Maker and get to baking your own bread . If you can’t see those near and dear to you this year you can send them baked goods made with all the warm wishes and same sentiments as in person .

Advertisement

Making bread is a science and having a system that ensures you never fail is phenomenal. Let this bread maker take out the guesswork as well as the kneading, rising, and baking for you. There are 3 different loaf settings for a 1-lb, 1.5-lb, or 2-lb with 19 programmed preset. This means a ton of different breads can be produced even pizza dough . This breadmaker will come in handy if you do a fair amount of cooking or baking because it frees up your oven for other tasty treats. And since you hold the power of the recipes making gluten-free goodies for those who are sensitive is an important feature. This maker comes with all you need to get started: a non-stick bread pan, measuring cup with a spoon, kneading blade, and a metal hook for lifting out the kneading blade. You’ll put Betty Crocker to sh ame in no time.

This item ships for free in one-day.



Advertisement